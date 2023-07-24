Tips to smooth out the Medicaid Redetermination, Renewals process

MICHIGAN — Expect paperwork— that’s the gist as the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 signals the restart of Medicaid eligibility renewals.

The Public Health Emergency ended May 11, meaning the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will be enforcing policies waived during the pandemic.

Priority Health tells FOX 17 renewals will happen monthly depending on your benefits and plan expiration date. MDHHS will follow a rolling 12-month process before returning to monthly inquiries.

You can help make the process a little smoother by making sure your contact info is up to date on the MIBridges website.

A link to the renewal form from MDHHS may come as a text message, but you can opt to wait for the hard copy version to come via mail. Make sure you fill it out as soon as possible.

If you are no longer eligible for Medicaid, insurance companies like Priority Health can help you get on an affordable plan under the Affordable Care Act.