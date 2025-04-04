5 plead guilty for money laundering aiding deadly sextortion scheme

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All five defendants indicted for a money laundering conspiracy linked to a deadly Nigerian sextortion scheme have pleaded guilty.

The sextortion plot led to the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay from Marquette, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ). Two brothers pleaded guilty last year and will spend up to 17 ½ years behind bars.

Federal attorneys say the following defendants pleaded guilty to money laundering aiding the sextortion scheme:



Johnathan Demetrius Green, 32, from Stone Mountain, Georgia

Jarell Daivon Williams, 31, from McDonough, Georgia

Dinsimore Guyton Robinson, 30, from Huntsville, Alabama

Kendall Ormond London Jr., 32, from Lithonia, Georgia

Brian Keith Coldmon Jr., 30, from Stone Mountain, Georgia

We’re told the co-conspirators received money from sextortion victims and kept 20% of the proceeds, sending the rest as Bitcoin to a Nigerian liaison who forwarded the money to the sextortionists after pocketing an undisclosed share.

The DOJ says more than 100 people were targeted in the sextortion scheme.

“These guilty pleas by the defendants serve as a strong reminder to anyone involved in sextortion or money laundering schemes,” says FBI Special Agent Cheyvoryea Gibson. “The FBI remains committed to protecting the American public and will continue to prioritize dismantling criminal networks that exploit our most vulnerable citizens.”

The money launderers face up to 20 years behind bars.

The FBI urges the public to take the following precautions to avoid becoming sextortion victims:



Choose carefully what you post on the internet and be wary around new people you meet online.

Pay no attention to messages from strangers, and keep in mind that bad actors may reach out to you in the guise of someone you know.

Be skeptical if someone asks you to continue a conversation on another website or platform.

Remember nothing “disappears” after it’s shared online.

If something is off, ask for help and report suspicious behavior to the website’s administrator.

Potential victims of sextortion are encouraged to file a report with the FBI.

