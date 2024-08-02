5 indicted in GR for money laundering related to foreign sextortion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Five Alabama and Georgia men were indicted Friday morning for money laundering related to a foreign sextortion scheme.

That announcement was made by U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten. He unsealed the federal indictment charging the five with conspiring to commit money laundering that facilitated the previously announced foreign sextortion scheme resulting in the death of Jordan DeMay, a 17-year-old high school student from Marquette.

The five charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering included:



Johnathan Demetrius Green, 32, Stone Mountain, Georgia

Jarell Daivon Williams, 31, McDonough, Georgia

Dinsimore Guyton Robinson, 30, Huntsville, Alabama

Kendall Ormond London Jr., 32, Lithonia, Georgia

Brian Keith Coldmon Jr., 30, Stone Mountain, Georgia.

“Every day Americans fall victim to financial scams, including sextortion, romance scams, and consumer fraud,” said Totten. “Senior citizens, children and teenagers are especially vulnerable. The result of these crimes can be devastating, as the death of Jordan DeMay makes painfully clear. Today’s charges send a loud and clear message that we will chase down everyone who enables these crimes, including the U.S.-based money launderers.”

The indictment alleges that the U.S.-based defendants laundered at least $178,658 in funds representing the proceeds of the sextortion scheme.

Money laundering is a federal crime that covers financial transactions involving the proceeds of criminal activity, where the goal is often to conceal the criminal nature of those proceeds. The government alleges that the defendants knowingly agreed to conduct, or attempt to conduct, financial transactions involving the proceeds of a crime, knowing that the transactions were designed to conceal some aspect of the underlying crime.

The charge in this case carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

All five were arrested Thursday and made their initial appearances in federal court Thursday.

