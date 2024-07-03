Michigan and Fuller intersection closure creates big problems for local businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Businesses are being hit hard at the intersection of Michigan and Fuller in Grand Rapids, where construction has been going on for more than a month.

Things are about to get even worse, with the whole intersection set to close down next week.

It's one of Grand Rapids' frequently packed intersections, and it's down to one lane, one way. That's just for now, until an emergency sewer repair closes the intersection.

“The road has been partially blocked for pretty close to a month,” Co-owner of Decker & Sons David Decker said.

Decker says the construction has caused a big problem for his business.

“It’s affected us certainly in sales dramatically, but also in safety for customers, for employees,” Decker said.

Safety is affected by people who are using the Decker & Sons parking lot as a shortcut.

"Someone's going to get hit," Decker said.

Meanwhile, across the way, it's costing the Tropical Smoothie Cafe thousands.

"No notification, no warning that this was going to happen,” Heather Hendrickson, owner of the Michigan Street Tropical Smoothie Cafe, said.

Hendrickson says she didn't even get a heads-up.

“It’s going to be a huge impact. We’re losing half of our sales right now,” Hendrickson said.

Decker did get a letter from the city of Grand Rapids that said the roads were being closed for an emergency sewer repair.

For Heather, it's about people's livelihoods being at stake. They've notably needed less staff with the slowdown in customers. It's a tough pill to swallow for manager Keimonnee Fields.

“A lot of people need to work but it’s hard for us when we don’t need a lot of people to work,” Fields said.

These businesses say they need a rush order on the project. The intersection is expected to close completely for at least four weeks.

“When you understand that businesses are the backbone of our communities ... this Tropical Smoothie, we serve our community. We care about our employees. We’ve taken our employees from poverty to opportunity, and they take that from me. They’re taking it from our community,” Hendrickson said.

FOX 17 asked the city of Grand Rapids about the intersection and they issued us the following statement:

“The City understands the disruption these types of projects may cause and appreciates the community’s patience while we make these much needed repairs. We always work to minimize disruptions and, in this instance, we have ensured pedestrian and vehicle access to all businesses in the area continues while the necessary construction is taking place. Drivers may need to use alternate routes or detours to reach their destination. Detours are being shared on our website, social media, and with on-street signage. There are 4 large messaging boards in the area notifying drivers of the closure as well. We’ve also distributed this information through local media, neighborhood associations, and directly with nearby businesses. This full closure of the intersection will allow our contractors to complete the work as quickly as possible and we anticipate the intersection will reopen in 3-4 weeks.”

