Fuller-Michigan intersection to be closed for up to 4 weeks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In early June, Fuller Avenue was closed just north of Michigan Street NE due to what the city of Grand Rapids calls “an urgent sanitary sewer repair.” The city estimated the closure would last a week.

A month later, the city says the entire intersection at Fuller and Michigan will be shut down.

One lane is open northbound, but heavy equipment still blocks the southbound lanes of Fuller.

The closure of the intersection begins Monday, July 8, and will run “3-4 weeks,” says the city.

One possible detour is to use Diamond Avenue between Michigan and Leonard streets. Southbound traffic will have to go all the way to Fulton Street.

Another possible detour for northbound traffic, notes the city, is to use the Michigan/Fuller intersection to turn right (east) on Michigan and go north on Plymouth Avenue to Leonard Street, then back to Fuller.

In an email, the city’s Media Relations Manager Steve Guitar referred not only to the sewer itself but to soil conditions as being at the center of the repair problems.