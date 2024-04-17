MDARD encouraging biosecurity amid bird flu spread in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Avian flu, also known as "bird flu," is on the rise in West Michigan. The total number of infected farms in our region has grown to four — all in different counties.

Avian Flu Rises in West Michigan Farms

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) says bird flu, officially known as H5N1, has been around for years.

“This is a highly contagious, really significant virus that's been going through the industry for several years now. So, our response to it isn't particularly new.”

MDARD's response is biosecurity, a practice that has been familiar to the farming industry for many years.

Biosecurity isolates farmed poultry and cattle to mitigate their exposure to wild birds which could be carrying the virus — similar to tactics used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MDARD says bird flu has been detected so far at farms in Ionia, Isabella, Montcalm, Newaygo and Ottawa counties.

Other states, including Kansas, New Mexico and Texas, also are dealing with the avian flu right now; however, Michigan has a particular case that makes the virus more alarming.

"Michigan is one of the few states across the country that's dealing with this — both in terms of the dairy aspect of it and in poultry situations, as well," MDARD Director Tim Boring explained.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has not reported any cases of humans contracting the bird flu, but everyone still needs to be careful, especially when working with animals.

"Our big concern is if it goes from person to person," Mid-Michigan District Health Department Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse, MD added. "Remember that you just need to be safe with those activities, and teach your kids how to be safe."

She warns that transmission of bird flu within humans could bring on another pandemic.

"If humans have human influenza, and they get avian influenza at the same time, then those viruses could mix together and start a new pandemic," Dr. Morse explained.

"Be mindful and vigilant of your livestock's health condition," Boring added.

The State Health Department emphasizes that there should be no concern about consuming any poultry or dairy products that have been pasteurized.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube