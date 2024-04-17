Watch Now
Bird flu cases prompt state advisory on unpasteurized milk

Posted at 4:44 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 16:44:51-04

(WXMI) — State officials warn residents not to drink raw milk amid the growing number of bird flu cases in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD) issued an alert Wednesday saying unpasteurized milk is unsafe during normal circumstances, more so now that bird flu has infected commercial flocks.

Both departments say Michiganders should only drink pasteurized milk, which is milk that’s been heated to kill disease-causing germs. To do so otherwise runs the risk of contracting E. coli or Salmonella.

Check the label on the milk jug to determine if it’s pasteurized. Unpasteurized milk is not found at stores or in school lunches.

