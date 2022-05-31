Let's Connect: FOX 17 story helps mom receive baby formula

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A FOX 17 story has helped a West Michigan mom get the formula that she has been looking for to feed her baby.

Nikki Bailey has been struggling for a week to find Earth’s Best formula for her five-month-old son Hugo. “I’ve been everywhere from Muskegon, to Kalamazoo, everywhere in between” said Bailey. “Haven’t had any luck.” She also says that she traveled about 500 miles looking for formula last week.

On Monday, Bailey saw FOX 17’s story about Pho 616’s formula drive. The downtown Grand Rapids Vietnamese restaurant has been collecting formula donations and distributing it to families in need for free. Bailey contacted Pho 616, who had exactly what she needed. On Tuesday, she received a week’s worth of supply. “I am just so relieved, I just can’t explain it,” said Bailey.

The formula shortage is expected to continue for roughly 6-8 weeks. Production is scheduled to start again at a West Michigan facility that was previously shut down due to unsanitary conditions.

Donations to the Pho 616 formula drive can be made at this weekend’s Asian Festival at Calder Plaza.

