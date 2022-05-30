Grand Rapids Downtown Market business collecting baby formula for families in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pho 616, the first Vietnamese restaurant to call downtown Grand Rapid's home, is serving up more than food.

They've started collecting baby formula donations and distributing it to families in need.

“Especially for people who are less fortunate. And with the price of gas. It’s a waste of time for you to drive around instead of having a central, or small location like us,” Pho 616 owner Ty Nguyen said.

The idea came to owner Ty Nguyen when a friend and fellow Army veteran from Battle Creek was driving to Grand Rapids to find formula for their newborn.

“It’s crazy that we’re having a formula shortage for people that need it,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen says so far he's helped nine people. He's hoping to help many more.

“If you’re looking for something specific and we have a donation come in, we’ll definitely message you, or you can message us,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen says some customers at Pho 616 have asked if they're charging for formula. They're not.

Their modest supply is there for anyone who needs it for free.

“Your child should never go hungry,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen will be collecting formula at this weekend's Asain Festival at Calder Plaza, for anyone who has any to spare and would like to donate.

