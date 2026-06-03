West Nile Virus confirmed in Ottawa County

HOLLAND, Mich. — For the second day in a row, a county in Michigan faces the confirmed presence of West Nile Virus.

A mosquito carrying the disease was captured in south central Ottawa County by the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. So far, no human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Michigan.

This is the second county to report a mosquito with West Nile Virus: Kent County announced on Tuesday it captured mosquitoes that tested positive in Grand Rapids and Wyoming.

West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the United States. Of people who are infected with West Nile Virus, only about 20 percent will experience any symptoms, including headache, body aches, joint pains, and fatigue. About 1 in 150 patients develop severe illness that impacts the central nervous system with potentially life-long impacts. In rare cases West Nile can lead to death.

There's no vaccine or treatment, so experts recommend you take steps to prevent getting bit. Those include:



Use insect repellent with 10-35% DEET

Wear long sleeves and pants to limit skin exposure

Avoid outdoor activity during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active

Eliminate standing water around your home

Refresh bird baths, wading pools, and pet pools regularly

Keep screens and gutters in good repair so mosquitoes can't get into your home

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