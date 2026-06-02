West Nile Virus detected in Grand Rapids and Wyoming

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department says two zip codes have been flagged for the presence of West Nile Virus in mosquitoes.

45906 (Grand Rapids)

49519 (Wyoming)

These are the first detections of 2026.

West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness the United States. Most people infected experience no symptoms. One-in-five experience a flu-like illness with a fever, headache, body aches, or a rash. It can also lead to serious neurological complications.

There's no vaccine or treatment, but the Health Department is sending a reminder of the steps you can take to protect yourself.



Use insect repellent with 10-35% DEET

Wear long sleeves and pants to limit skin exposure

Avoid outdoor activity during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active

Eliminate standing water around your home

Refresh bird baths, wading pools, and pet pools regularly

Keep screens and gutters in good repair so mosquitoes can't get into your home

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