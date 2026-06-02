West Nile Virus detected in Grand Rapids and Wyoming

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department says two zip codes have been flagged for the presence of West Nile Virus in mosquitoes.
- 45906 (Grand Rapids)
- 49519 (Wyoming)
These are the first detections of 2026.
West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness the United States. Most people infected experience no symptoms. One-in-five experience a flu-like illness with a fever, headache, body aches, or a rash. It can also lead to serious neurological complications.
There's no vaccine or treatment, but the Health Department is sending a reminder of the steps you can take to protect yourself.
- Use insect repellent with 10-35% DEET
- Wear long sleeves and pants to limit skin exposure
- Avoid outdoor activity during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active
- Eliminate standing water around your home
- Refresh bird baths, wading pools, and pet pools regularly
- Keep screens and gutters in good repair so mosquitoes can't get into your home