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West Nile Virus detected in Grand Rapids and Wyoming

Mosquito
WFTX
Mosquito
Posted

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department says two zip codes have been flagged for the presence of West Nile Virus in mosquitoes.

  • 45906 (Grand Rapids)
  • 49519 (Wyoming)

These are the first detections of 2026.

West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness the United States. Most people infected experience no symptoms. One-in-five experience a flu-like illness with a fever, headache, body aches, or a rash. It can also lead to serious neurological complications.

There's no vaccine or treatment, but the Health Department is sending a reminder of the steps you can take to protect yourself.

  • Use insect repellent with 10-35% DEET
  • Wear long sleeves and pants to limit skin exposure
  • Avoid outdoor activity during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active
  • Eliminate standing water around your home
    • Refresh bird baths, wading pools, and pet pools regularly
  • Keep screens and gutters in good repair so mosquitoes can't get into your home

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