ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One of the men pulled from the water in Robinson Township passed away, investigators told FOX 17 Tuesday morning.

It happened Monday afternoon near Cedar Drive and 104th Ave.

Despite rescuers pulling them both to shore and starting CPR efforts that continued in the ER, 77-year-old Davie Gordon, of Muskegon, died at the hospital.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube