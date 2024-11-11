2 men hospitalized after boat capsizes during Ottawa County fishing trip

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two fishermen are in the hospital after their boat capsized in Ottawa County Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the incident at around 2:30 p.m. near the 10000 block of Cedar Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told the two Muskegon men were on their way back to shore when a wave clipped their aluminum Jon Boat, causing it to overturn.

OCSO says the men yelled for help and Robinson Township firefighters responded with a boat, using it to tow the men to shore.

CPR was applied on one of the men, who was found to be unresponsive. They were both taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

