Unsealed recordings reveal process to six-figure severance deals in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County released audio recordings from a closed-door meeting which addressed controversial severance packages for two former employees.

Such a release is extremely rare, as these governmental meetings are typically sealed and meant only for those present. This disclosure followed a lawsuit filed by Ottawa County neighbor Dan Zimmer.

On Monday, Ottawa County published the meeting minutes and audio recordings from closed session meetings on December 10, 2024, which in total lasted well over two hours.

During the closed sessions, the commissioners discussed severance agreements involving now former Senior Executive Jordan Epperson and former Interim County Administrator Benjamin Wetmore. The County ultimately paid them a combined $280,000 to leave their positions at the beginning of 2025.

FOX 17

The December meetings followed requests by Epperson and Wetmore to be dismissed before several new commissioners were set to be sworn in a month later.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CLOSED-DOOR SESSIONS BELOW

Jordan Epperson Meeting

WXMI Jordan Epperson appears during an Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Former board chairperson and current County Commissioner Joe Moss claimed Epperson had requested the county’s outside legal counsel investigate issues that allegedly happened during his nearly year and half employment.

Moss told commissioners there was a “laundry list” of claims Epperson had against the county.

Ottawa Ottawa County to pay out $225,000 to settle age-discrimination lawsuit Matt Witkos

Commissioner Doug Zysltra, Jacob Bonnema, Roger Bergman and Rebekah Curran asked to see the claims, but were told it dealt with issues with the county’s human resources department and former County Administrator John Gibbs.

During the closed session, Moss told the 10 commissioners that an issue revolved around his name, email and phone number being released following an article in Holland Sentinel. The reporter for the Sentinel told FOX 17 that she never released confidential information like his phone number or email.

Zylstra repeatedly asked Moss for more information.

“I mean, it would be helpful to have this list so we can understand it, but I guess we don't get that furnished to us. But I mean, apparently there's knowledge in this room that we don't have,” Zylstra added.

Moss and now former County Commissioner Gretchen Cosby both told the group that they had spoken with Epperson before discussing his severance deal. At one point Moss told commissioners about the amount he would get in his deal.

“He knows it's $150 ($150,000) or less,” Moss said.

Commissioner Bonnema explained that he didn’t want to give Epperson a dollar to leave the county.

“We're capitulating to somebody trying to strong arm, one of your friends, strong arming us for for some money here, which is ridiculous,” Bonnema said.

Epperson’s agreement was eventually settled at north of $111,000. In response to questions from FOX 17, Epperson explained he declined the health benefits, choosing instead for a lump sum payment. In this agreement, Epperson couldn’t file any claims against the county.

Benjamin Wetmore Meeting

Ottawa County Board of Commissioners Ben Wetmore - Ottawa County Administrator

The commissioners then turned their focus to now former Interim County Administrator Benjamin Wetmore.

Ottawa Ottawa County appoints 2nd interim county administrator Matt Witkos

Wetmore was initially hired on as deputy county administrator by then-County Administrator John Gibbs back in November 2023. Wetmore was named the interim Administrator back in October of 2024, the second man to temporarily lead the county.

Moss explained to commissioners that there wasn’t any internal ongoing investigation like Epperson.

“It is not the same as having an open investigation. Could there be one? Yes, there could, but there is not,” Moss said. “I'm asking to consider severance because it is the right thing to do in this situation, to have a clean transition so that on January two, new board can appoint whoever they want.”

When Wetmore took on the interim role he was not given a contract, but a few of the commissioners were in favor that the county provide a severance deal.

“We brought on Patrick Waterman, given three months. I am in favor of three months for interim administrator Wetmore,” Commissioner Zylstra said.

Moss had explained Wetmore deserved a year and that county employees matter and their families matter.

“He's got nine kids. That's why I'm at 12,” Moss said. “My minimum is nine. Personally, he's got nine kids nine months. That's where I'm at. Hate it, love it, whatever I would go to nine.”

County documents show that the agreement for Wetmore cost the county $175,000.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube