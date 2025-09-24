'Shutting off the spigot': Ottawa County closes off two lawsuits

• A judge ruled Ottawa County improperly allocated $560,000 for Crockery Lake cleanup without following proper procedures.

• The county agreed to release closed-session meeting details related to two separation agreements over controversial hires.

• Commissioners agreed to pay more than $38,000 in legal fees tied to two lawsuits.

Ottawa County settled several legal situations that were brought on by decisions made last year.

At Tuesday night's county commission meeting, we got updates on three legal cases: money set for lake cleanup, separation agreements from former employees, and what was described as transparency issues.

“I am in favor of wrapping up as many lawsuits today as possible. This would be number three in 48 hours, and I would be thrilled,” Ottawa County Vice Chairperson Josh Brugger said.

CROCKERY LAKE CLEANUP LEGAL CASE:

In December, the county board set aside $560,000 for a proposed cleanup of Crockery Lake. In February of this year, the new board asked a judge to review that move.

Judge John Hulsing has ruled that the proper steps weren't followed and the former board acted outside its authority.

OTTAWA COUNTY MEETING TO PAY OUT FORMER EMPLOYEES:

The county also faced a legal challenge over a December 2024 conversation during closed session regarding two now-former employees: Interim County Administrator Ben Wetmore and Senior Executive Aide Jordan Epperson.

In a 7-4 vote, the county now plans to release the meeting minutes and audio recording of the closed-door session to show what led to the county paying more than $280,000 combined to the two employees.

“My constituents were tired of the lawsuits, and they want the lawsuits done, and to go forward is just an expenditure of more money with the probability it'd be unsuccessful, but just more money,” Commissioner Jim Barry said.

With this settlement, the county must pay $18,000 in legal fees.

TRANSPARENCY WITH PUBLIC OFFICIALS:

Finally, last year, two Ottawa County neighbors filed lawsuits over transparency, mainly what is and isn't public record. A judge ruled that people can request information from county officials' personal devices if it's related to their work.

The judge also ruled the county wasn’t on the hook for paying the legal fees for the Ottawa County neighbors who brought forth the lawsuit.

The county’s legal team had suggested that the county reject this agreement, but the commissioners voted 7-4 to accept the settlement from the opposing attorney, Sarah Howard.

“This is ending a matter of a lawsuit and shutting off the spigot,” Chairperson John Teeples said.

Howard told FOX 17 that she planned to appeal the ruling and would have cost more than the now agreed-upon amount of $20,000.

ONE MORE CASE STILL NEEDS TO BE SETTLED:

Former Commissioner Chris Kleinjans won his special election, but then lost his job at Michigan State University’s extension.

His lawsuit accuses the then-Chairperson Joe Moss of getting involved. We will be sure to follow this case and keep you updated on any developments.

