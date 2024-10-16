Ottawa County Board of Commissioners to appoint new Interim County Administrator

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting Wednesday evening to appoint Ben Wetmore as Interim County Administrator.

This action by the Board follows the resignation of Jon Anderson on Sunday night.

According to a county spokesperson, Anderson did not provide a reason for his departure in his resignation letter.

Anderson was temporarily filling the role as Ottawa’s Interim County Administrator—and was appointed back in March following the firing of John Gibbs.

Anderson previously submitted his resignation in early September, intending to leave on Oct. 4.

Shortly before the October departure date, the Board of Commissioners passed a resolution to keep Anderson on the payroll through the end of 2024.

Wednesday evening's meeting to appoint a new administrator will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Board of Commissioners on Fillmore street in West Olive, Michigan.

