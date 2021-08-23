Two people charged in connection to T-Mobile robbery

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On Aug. 23, 2021, two teenagers were charged in connection to an armed robbery of a T-Mobile.

Yaceair Lamont Divers, 16, and Ibrahim Hassan Dadiri, 15, are both being charged as adults.

Divers is being held without bond on four counts of armed robbery and one count of felony firearm.

Dadiri is being held on a $500,000 cash/surety bond with the same charges as Divers.

Authorities report that as the investigation continues further charges are anticipated.

