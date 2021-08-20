4 arrested in connection to armed robbery at Grand Haven T-Mobile store

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Four people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery earlier this week at the T-Mobile store in Grand Haven.

They’re being held on robbery and weapons-related charges and were arrested Thursday afternoon in Grand Rapids, according to a news release Friday.

Grand Haven police say they recovered firearms and other evidence.

The robbery happened Wednesday afternoon at about 3 p.m.

Witnesses told police that five men entered the store wearing hoods and masks, and that one of them was armed with a handgun.

They fled with cell phones and tablets.

Detectives from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety worked with the Grand Rapids Police Department and Kent County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the case and make the arrests.

Two of the four are lodged at the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Facility, while the other two are lodged in Kent County.

All are awaiting arraignment.

“The individuals involved in the robbery are brazen and violent,” Director of Public Safety Jeff Hawke said. “Untold emotional trauma from the robbery was experienced by the victims who were inside the store. Witnesses said a gun was placed to the temple of a victim and pointed at several other customers who were robbed of their personal belongings. The gunman also forced employees and customers to sit on the floor at gunpoint. The great work of all involved officers and detectives took these individuals off the street and has made the West Michigan region safer for everyone.”

The investigation continues.