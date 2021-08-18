Watch
Authorities seek five men suspected of robbing Grand Haven cell phone store

Posted at 5:51 PM, Aug 18, 2021
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Five men robbed a T-Mobile in Grand Haven on Wednesday, Aug. 18, according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

We're told the robbery occurred in the afternoon at the T-Mobile on N. Beacon Blvd.

GHDPS reports the five males were Black and were between 16 and 21 years old, adding one was in possession of a handgun.

Authorities say the robbers made off with cell phones and tablets, adding a black Nissan used in the crime was found by a GHDPS officer near the intersection of 5th and Adams, where the suspects believed to change vehicles.

An “all clear” has since been issued and the robbery remains under investigation, according to GHDPS.

Those with information in connection to the incident are asked to call GHDPS at 616-842-3460 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.

