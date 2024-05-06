Tulips on their "last legs" in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time 2024 is lacking the distinctive sight of fields of flowers.

Festival organizers say most of the tulip beds across the city are on their last legs just days into the two week celebration.

“We want to make sure people have accurate expectations when they come to the festival,” said Gwen Auwerda, Executive Director of Tulip Time. "This year, the tulips bloomed particularly early. Initially, Tulip Time believed with cooler weather at night and clear skies, the tulips would last through the festival. Unfortunately, wind and rain, along with warm days over the weekend fell most of the blooms. But Tulip Time continues on regardless."

Tulip Time says roughly one third of plants in the city still have blooms. Windmill Island has less, with just one quarter still holding onto their petals.

Organizers say the rest of the planned events will go on, including dutch dancers, walking tours, art exhibits, and many concerts.

