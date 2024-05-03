Watch Now
TULIP TIME TRAFFIC: Construction detours and how to come and go

Getting into Holland is normal; leaving requires following detours
Posted at 5:30 AM, May 03, 2024
  • Tulip Time runs May 4 – 12. 
  • No detours getting into Holland for Tulip Time events. 
  • Several options are available for avoiding construction when leaving Tulip Time. 

When the closure of the I-196 Business Loop was announced, there was widespread concern about access to Holland’s famous Tulip Time Festival, running May 4 –12.
It turns out, the main inconvenience of the construction exists when departing the festival area, not while getting there.

Here’s why:

  • The I-196 Business Loop, which connects the I-196 freeway in Zeeland with US-31 in Holland, is closed only eastbound from US-31 to 88th Avenue.  
  • To get to Tulip Time, you can still use the I-196 Business Loop westbound and continue on Chicago Drive past US-31 into Holland. 
  • You also have access to downtown Holland using US-31 from the north and from the south, then use Washington Avenue, 24th Street, 16th Street, or 8th Street. 

When leaving Holland, here’s the main detour:

  • It depends on which event location you are starting from, but head south to 16th Street. 
  • East to take US-31 or all the way to I-196 (16th Street becomes Adams Street before you get to I-196. 
Map Tulip Time detours for leaving events
There will be delays, especially after larger events like the parades.

Here are some options:

  • East on 8th Street to US-31. 8th Street will not take you to I-196. 
  • North on River Avenue, then east to US-31 via Lakewood Blvd or James Street. 
  • South on Washington Avenue to US-31. 

Where you shouldn’t go:

  • If you want access to US-31 northbound, you can’t get there using Chicago Drive out of Holland to US-31. The ramp from Chicago Drive/I-196 Business Loop to northbound 31 is closed.  

