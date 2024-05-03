TULIP TIME TRAFFIC: Construction detours and how to come and go

Tulip Time runs May 4 – 12.

No detours getting into Holland for Tulip Time events.

Several options are available for avoiding construction when leaving Tulip Time.

When the closure of the I-196 Business Loop was announced, there was widespread concern about access to Holland’s famous Tulip Time Festival, running May 4 –12.

It turns out, the main inconvenience of the construction exists when departing the festival area, not while getting there.

Here’s why:



The I-196 Business Loop, which connects the I-196 freeway in Zeeland with US-31 in Holland, is closed only eastbound from US-31 to 88th Avenue.

To get to Tulip Time, you can still use the I-196 Business Loop westbound and continue on Chicago Drive past US-31 into Holland.

You also have access to downtown Holland using US-31 from the north and from the south, then use Washington Avenue, 24th Street, 16th Street, or 8th Street.

When leaving Holland, here’s the main detour:

It depends on which event location you are starting from, but head south to 16th Street.

East to take US-31 or all the way to I-196 (16th Street becomes Adams Street before you get to I-196.

FOX 17 Tulip Time detours for leaving events

There will be delays, especially after larger events like the parades.

Here are some options:



East on 8th Street to US-31. 8th Street will not take you to I-196.

North on River Avenue, then east to US-31 via Lakewood Blvd or James Street.

South on Washington Avenue to US-31.

Where you shouldn’t go: