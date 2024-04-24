Tulip Time 2024: Your ultimate guide to festival events, activities

HOLLAND, Mich. — It’s time for Tulip Time 2024 — the longest-running tulip festival in the United States — when thousands of people will travel from all over the world to experience and celebrate tulips, Dutch heritage and the city of Holland.

Tulip Time runs Saturday, May 4- Sunday, May 12, with some events starting Thursday, May 2 and Friday, May 3.

Full daily schedule:



Thursday, May 2 Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 6:30 p.m.- 6:45 p.m. Centennial Park Dutch Dance 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Centennial Park Friday, May 3 Tulip City Open — Pickleball Tournament 12:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. MVP Sports Carnival 5 p.m.- 11 p.m. Civic Center Lot Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 6:30 p.m.- 6:45 p.m. Centennial Park Dutch Dance 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Centennial Park Saturday, May 4 Tulip Immersion Garden 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Tulip Time Run 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. Kollen Park Tulip City Open — Pickleball Tournament 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. MVP Sports Historic Walking Tours 8:40 a.m.- 3:40 p.m. Window on the Waterfront VIP Tour 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Tall Ship Dockside Tours 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Boatwerks East Dock Art in Bloem Fine Art Exhibit 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Civic Center Tulip Time Quilt Show 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Midtown Center Artisan Market 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Ottawa County Fairgrounds Carnival 10 a.m.- 11 p.m. Civic Center Lot Dutch Dance Lessons 4 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.- 5 p.m. Centennial Park Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 6:30 p.m.- 6:45 p.m. Centennial Park On Golden Pond 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Holland Community Theatre Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute (Sold out) 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Civic Center Dutch Dance 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Centennial Park Sunday, May 5 Historic Walking Tours 8:40 a.m.- 3:40 p.m. Window on the Waterfront VIP Tour 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Tall Ship Dockside Tours 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Boatwerks East Dock Art in Bloem Fine Art Exhibit 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Civic Center Tulip Time Quilt Show 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Midtown Center Artisan Market 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Ottawa County Fairgrounds Tulip City Open — Pickleball Tournament 10:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. MVP Sports Carnival 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. Civic Center Lot Tulip Immersion Garden 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Pedals in the Park 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. Kollen Park Dutch Dance 1 p.m.- 1:20 p.m. Kollen Park On Golden Pond 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. Holland Community Theatre Dutch Dance Lessons 4 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.- 5 p.m. Centennial Park Dutch Organ Concert 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Pillar Church Monday, May 6 Tulip Immersion Garden 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Historic Walking Tours 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Window on the Waterfront VIP Tour 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Tall Ship Dockside Tours 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Boatwerks East Dock Art in Bloem Fine Art Exhibit 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Civic Center Floral Arranging (Sold out) 10 a.m.- 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.- 3:15 p.m. Huisman Flowers Tulip Time Quilt Show 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Midtown Center Dutch Lunch and Dance Performance 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Evergreen Commons Dutch Dance Lessons 4 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.- 5 p.m. Centennial Park Carnival 4 p.m.- 10 p.m. Civic Center Lot Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 6:30 p.m.- 6:45 p.m. Centennial Park Dutch Dance 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Centennial Park Tulip Time Photo Walk 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Windmill Island Gardens Tuesday, May 7 Tulip Immersion Garden 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Historic Walking Tours 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Window on the Waterfront VIP Tour 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Tall Ship Dockside Tours 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Boatwerks East Dock Art in Bloem Fine Art Exhibit 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Civic Center Floral Arranging (Sold out) 10 a.m.- 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.- 3:15 p.m. Huisman Flowers Tulip Time Quilt Show 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Midtown Center Dutch Lunch and Dance Performance 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Evergreen Commons Dutch Dance Lessons 4 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.- 5 p.m. Centennial Park Carnival 4 p.m.- 10 p.m. Civic Center Lot Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 6:30 p.m.- 6:45 p.m. Centennial Park On Golden Pond 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Holland Community Theatre Dutch Dance 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Centennial Park Tulip Time Photo Walk 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Windmill Island Gardens FiddleFire 7 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. Central Wesleyan Church Wednesday, May 8 Tulip Immersion Garden 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Historic Walking Tours 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Window on the Waterfront VIP Tour 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Tall Ship Dockside Tours 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Boatwerks East Dock Art in Bloem Fine Art Exhibit 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Civic Center Tulip Time Quilt Show 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Midtown Center Dutch Lunch and Dance Performance 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Evergreen Commons Dutch Dance Lessons 4 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.- 5 p.m. Centennial Park Carnival 4 p.m.- 10 p.m. Civic Center Lot American Legion Band Concert 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 6:30 p.m.- 6:45 p.m. Centennial Park On Golden Pond 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Holland Community Theatre Dutch Dance 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Centennial Park Tulip Time Photo Walk 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Windmill Island Gardens Thursday, May 9 Tulip Immersion Garden 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Historic Walking Tours 8:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Window on the Waterfront VIP Tour 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Tall Ship Dockside Tours 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Boatwerks East Dock Art in Bloem Fine Art Exhibit 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Civic Center Tulip Time Quilt Show 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Midtown Center Dutch Lunch and Dance Performance 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Evergreen Commons Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 1 p.m.- 1:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m.- 6:45 p.m. 8th Street between College and Central Dutch Dance 1:20 p.m.- 1:35 p.m., 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. 8th Street between River and College Kinderparade 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. Parade Route: 8th between Columbia and Kollen Park Dutch Dogs on Parade 2 p.m.- 3 p.m. Parade Route: 8th between Columbia and Kollen Park Carnival 3 p.m.- 10 p.m. Civic Center Lot On Golden Pond 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Holland Community Theatre Tulip Time Photo Walk 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Windmill Island Gardens The Texas Tenors 7 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. Central Wesleyan Church Friday, May 10 Tulip Immersion Garden 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Historic Walking Tours 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Window on the Waterfront VIP Tour 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Tall Ship Dockside Tours 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Boatwerks East Dock Tulip Time Quilt Show 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Midtown Center Dutch Lunch and Dance Performance 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Evergreen Commons Carnival 3 p.m.- 11 p.m. Civic Center Lot Dutch Dance Lessons 4 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.- 5 p.m. Centennial Park Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 6:30 p.m.- 6:45 p.m. Centennial Park On Golden Pond 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Holland Community Theatre Scotty McCreery 7 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. Central Wesleyan Church Dutch Dance 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Centennial Park Saturday, May 11 Tulip Immersion Garden 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Historic Walking Tours 8:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Window on the Waterfront VIP Tour 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Tall Ship Dockside Tours 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Boatwerks East Dock Tulip Time Quilt Show 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Midtown Center Carnival 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. Civic Center Lot Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 1 p.m.- 1:15 p.m. 8th Street between College and Central Dutch Dance 1:20 p.m.- 1:35 p.m. 8th Street between River and College Volksparade 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. Parade Route: 8th from Columbia to Van Raalte and 24th Tulip Time Fireworks 5:30 p.m.- 10 p.m. Kollen Park Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 6:30 p.m.- 6:45 p.m. Centennial Park On Golden Pond 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Holland Community Theatre Dutch Dance 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Centennial Park Sunday, May 12 Historic Walking Tours 8:40 a.m.- 3:40 p.m. Window on the Waterfront VIP Tour 9 a.n.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Tulip Time Quilt Show 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Midtown Center Tulip Immersion Garden 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Carnival 1 p.m.- 8 p.m. Civic Center Lot

Tulip Time events and activities take place in many different locations, most of which are in a four-mile radius of downtown Holland.

The Tulip Time Festival provides attendees with dozens of ways to stay entertained, including unique attractions and points of interest, Dutch performance and parades.

See event descriptions below.



American Legion Band Concert: This performance includes pillars from the concert band literature, including the music of Percy Grainger, Gustav Holst, a patriotic salute to our armed forces and music that shows off the virtuosity of these talented musicians.

Art in Bloem Fine Art Exhibit: Experience the top 20 finalists in our 2024 First Bloem artwork competition.

Artisan Market: You'll be sure to find something unique and handcrafted here from at least one of the 300 vendors juried and hand-selected for their uniqueness, variety, hand-craftmanship and originality.

Carnival: Fun, joy and thrills for the whole family with carnival rides and games offering an excellent source of entertainment for both kids and adults.

Dutch Dogs on Parade: As part of the Kinderparade, all hometown dogs are invited to dress in their Dutch costumes and strut their stuff!

Dutch Lunch and Dance Performance: Enjoy a traditional Dutch meal and show.

Dutch Organ Concert: Rhonda Sider Edgington, a traveling musician and Organist and Music Director at Hope Church, takes audiences through six centuries of Dutch organ music.

FiddleFire: Built from members and friends of the musical Planning Family, this group returns to share their exceptional talent, humor and charm.

Historic Walking Tours: Learn about the city of Holland's unique and interesting history from a fully costumed guide.

Kinderparade: This Gentex children's parade is a time-honored favorite when elementary school kids line up with their teachers and school administrators in full costume and smiling faces to march together through downtown Holland.

On Golden Pond: The Holland Community Theatre presents this beloved story of aging, family and forgiveness.

Pedals in the Park: An event for kids ages two-to-14-years-old grown from a partnership between Tulip Time and Velo Kids. Bring your bikes and helmets to decorate!

Scotty McCreery: Close your eyes and get lost in Scotty McCreery's soulful voice as he blends contemporary and traditional country in this unforgettable live experience.

Tall Ship Dockside Tours: Welcome aboard the tall ship Friends Good Will, a replica Great Lakes sloop from 1810 owned and operated by the Michigan Maritime Museum.

The Texas Tenors: Join this group as they celebrate 15 years together.

Tulip City Open — Pickleball Tournament: A collaboration between Gateway Mission and Tulip Time to offer a dynamic Pickleball tournament that not only promises intense competition, but also champions a noteworthy cause.

Tulip Immersion Garden: World-renowned Dutch horticulturist Ibo Gülsen created this week-long immersion experience that takes travelers through the history of the tulip by incorporating 65,000 tulips of all varieties and colors.

Tulip Time Photo Walk: Calling all photography enthusiasts! This is a unique opportunity to see one of Holland's top tourist attractions through the eyes of professional photographers during hours with limited crowds.

Tulip Time Quilt Show: Enjoy a unique display of more than 100 exquisite quilts, wall hangings and art quilts.

Tulip Time Run: Experience the beauty of Holland as you run through the tulip-lined streets during a 5K, 10K or Kids' Fun Run.

VIP Tour: Celebrate Tulip Time's 95th festival on this seven-hour tour curated by Tulip Time and guided by a local Hollander dressed in Dutch Costume.

Volksparade: Dozens of bands from West Michigan middle and high schools showcase their talents amid the community floats through downtown Holland.

Click here for more information about Tulip Time.

If you're interested in getting involved with Tulip Time, there are plenty of ways to do so! You can donate, volunteer or "join the dance" in other ways, like becoming a sponsor.

