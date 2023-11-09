Tulip Time awarded 2023 Flower Festival of the Year

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time is a proud recipient of the prestigious 2023 Flower Festival of the Year award!

Festival organizers say they were bestowed the award Nov. 2 during the International Garden Tourism Conference in British Columbia.

We’re told the festival is the first to be recognized with the award.

“I am deeply honored to accept this award, which serves as a testament to the collective efforts, dedication, and unwavering commitment of a remarkable team,” says Tulip Time Executive Director Auwerda. “This recognition not only acknowledges our past achievements but also inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and striving for excellence. In the spirit of this accolade, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of innovation and creativity to support our legacy of cultural exchange. It is an incredible honor, which motivates us to reach even greater heights.”

The International Garden Tourism Conference consists of 90 representatives from 12 countries who hold discussions on matters related to tourism and services to visitors, according to a Tulip Time spokesperson.

Tulip Time was previously recognized as USA Today’s Best Flower Festival and Reader’s Digest’s America’s Best Small Town Festival, among numerous other accolades.

The 95th annual Tulip Time festival is scheduled to run May 4–12, 2024.

Visit the festival’s website for event lineups and other information.

