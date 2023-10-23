Tulip Time announces top 20 finalists for 2024 poster contest

HOLLAND, Mich. — The finalists for the 2024 Tulip Time Festival poster contest have been selected!

Organizers say the following top 20 entries will vie to be featured on the festival’s official 2024 poster:

“Abstract Blooms” by Tricia Baker

“Tulip Time Cycles” by Mary Benedict

“Lake. Bikes. Tulips” by Elizabeth Bombara

“I Scream, You Scream for Tulip Time” by Elizabeth Bombara

“In the Park” by Karl Burdak

“Dutch Delivery” by John Cowden

“Classic Beauties” by John Cowden

“Lace Up, Pedal Through: Old Traditions Made New” by Jenny deFouw Geuder

“Tulip Delivery” by Agnes Fisher

“Tulips and Grasses” by Judy Giles

“Pedal Petal” by Toni Houtman

“Holland!” by Karen Johnson

“Come Together” by Karen Johnson

“Spring Race” by Erin Mullis

“Springtime” by Anne Rivers

“The Colors of Spring” by Nancy Sackrison

“Tour Rondttet Windmole Iland” by Sri Soekarmoen McCarthy

“Gears and Cheers” by Carolyn Stitch

“Blooms and Bicycles in the City” by Tracey Venema

“Tour de Tulip” by Kyle Susan Vohlken

Contest entries were required to feature bicycles as part of next year’s theme, “Bikes and Bloems.”

We’re told 41 artists submitted a total of 65 entries.

READ MORE: Tulip Time opens poster contest for 2024 festival

The top 20 entries were selected by Kim Smith, who owns Perception Gallery in Grand Rapids, organizers say.

The winner will be announced in late February.

The 95th annual Tulip Time Festival runs May 4–12, 2024.

Visit the festival’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube