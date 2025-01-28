Suspect in Holland trading card store break-in surrenders and is charged

HOLLAND, Mich. — The suspect accused of taking nearly $14,000 worth of merchandise from a trading card store has surrendered and charged in court.

Eric Cody turned himself in to police in Muskegon County over the weekend, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety. The 39-year-old was identified as the suspect in the November break-in at the Super Hideaway Gaming store.

Cody is accused of busting out a window at the store and taking items the owner says were worth around $14,000.

Most of the stolen card were later recovered.

Police issued a warrant for the 39-year-old on Friday.

Cody was arraigned Monday on one count of breaking and entering. His next court date is set for February.

