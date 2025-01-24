Watch Now
Suspect identified, sought for Holland game store robbery

HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities have identified the man accused of breaking into a Holland game store several months ago.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 39-year-old Eric Cody, and the Holland Department of Public Safety is asking for the community’s help with locating him.

The break-in happened at Super Hideaway Game Store on Nov. 10.

We spoke to the business owner, who said around $14,000 worth of products were taken, including 1,000 playing cards. Most of those have since been recovered.

