Suspect identified, sought for Holland game store robbery

HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities have identified the man accused of breaking into a Holland game store several months ago.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 39-year-old Eric Cody, and the Holland Department of Public Safety is asking for the community’s help with locating him.

The break-in happened at Super Hideaway Game Store on Nov. 10.

We spoke to the business owner, who said around $14,000 worth of products were taken, including 1,000 playing cards. Most of those have since been recovered.

Local News Trading Card Stores Targeted: Local businesses lose thousands to Break-ins Waleed Alamleh

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube