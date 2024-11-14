Trading Card Stores Targeted: West Michigan Businesses Lose Thousands to String of Break-Ins

Over the past month multiple trading card stores have been broken into across west Michigan with the latest ones happening up in Holland.

Super Hideaway Games has been open for business for the past six years, three of which have been in Holland.

The trading card business is more than just childhood nostalgia, they’re collectibles that could be worth thousands of dollars. So that made last Sunday's break-in double damage for owner Aeron Mooneyhan, who has never experienced anything like this past incident.

"Someone came through and threw a rock through the front of the window from one of the rock beds over there," Mooneyhan said. "It went about 15 feet ahead, smashed the door, came on in and ransacked to the two cases I have here."

Mooneyhan tells Fox 17 in total over 1000 cards were stolen in the burglary, some sealed cases we’re even taken, which can each equate up to $150 per box.

Super Hideaway Gaming The door that had a rock thrown through it this past Sunday at Super Hideaway Gaming.

"It was about six, seven, eight, boxes sealed of magic gathering and a few one piece," Mooneyhan said. "That total along with the cards in the case, roughly, is about $14,000, because we put a lot of that stuff online.”

So why are these trading cards so valuable? It goes alot too do with the notoriety, exclusiveness, and condition of the card. Bryan Huisman, Owner of Ace's Sports cards says the industry is up right now, which is contributing to some of these high prices.

"The markets are hot around these cards," Huisman said. "There's only so many that exist, and then if it's a good player, then they can be worth a lot of money. And you can grade if it's a commodity and a good market right now."

But Huisman also understands the downside of the trading card industry, with Ace's being broken into twice within the past month.

"The first time they came, they stole over $15,000 with packs, boxes and singles," Huisman said. "And the second time around, not as quite as much, but we've had over $20,000 of inventory stolen."

With so many card stores being hit around the area its starting to raise concerns and questions for those affected.

“We never had such an incident in two and a half years, and now for a lot of local stores to be hit the same way. It sure does seem like it must be connected. Huisman said.

Holland Police are unsure if it is the same suspect or group of suspects involved in connection with these and other break ins across West Michigan.

HPD has released photos of a suspicious car that is in connection with the burglary.

Photo provided by Holland Police department of a suspicious car involved with the Super Hideaway games break in.

Anyone who has information that may help in this investigation is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536,

Super Hideaway is still open and rolling for business as the holiday season rolls on, owners hope you will keep them in mind throughout this time of year.

"The best way people can help, especially local businesses, and local game stores, is just think of us when you need your next trading card games for your kids, for yourself." said Mooneyhan.

The store also has a GoFundme page which you can donate tohere.

