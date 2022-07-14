Holland officials offer reward for murder suspect location information

HOLLAND, Mich. — The city of Holland announced Thursday that investigators are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with a June homicide.

Investigators need your help finding 39-year-old Thaddeus Wilson.

City of Holland

Wilson faces a slew of charges, including open murder, related to the June 19 homicide of 36-year-old Joseph Roberts.

If you have seen Wilson or know where he could be, call the Holland Department of Public Safety Detective Bureau at (616) 355-1758 or Silent Observer at (877) 887-4536.

You can also email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com, text “OCMTIP” and the information to 274637 or submit a tip online here.

