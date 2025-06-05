Suspect charged in deadly party shooting from May, could face life in prison

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man believed to have fired a gun during a house party in rural Ottawa County last month could spend the rest of his life in prison after criminal charges were filed against him this week.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office A mugshot of Westen Meulenberg

Westen Meulenberg was arraigned Thursday morning on one count of Discharging a Firearm in a Building Causing Death. The 20-year-old is accused of firing a gun multiple times into the floor of an upstairs bedroom. All of the bullets went through the floor, one of which hit 19-year-old Connor Lotterman in the head. He died days later.

WATCH BELOW: Investigators detail what happened in deadly shooting at Ottawa County house party

Shooting During Tallmadge Township Party Leaves 19-Year-Old Dead

Meulenberg allegedly fired the gun after finding it inside the home on May 9. The house on 2nd Avenue in Tallmadge Township was the site of a party of 10 to 20 people.

Investigators do not believe Meulenberg had any intention of harming Lotterman. Police believe alcohol played a role in the shooting. The medical examiner ruled the death as accidental.

Meulenberg's bond was set at $50,000. If convicted of Discharging a Firearm in a Building Causing Death, he could face up to life in prison.

His next court date is set for mid-June.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube