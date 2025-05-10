Watch Now
Shooting in Tallmadge Township hospitalizes 19-year-old man

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of 2nd Avenue in Tallmadge Township. On May 9th around 11:00 PM, police were notified of apparent gunshots, and that someone was injured.

When they arrived, deputies found the victim, a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators say a group of acquaintances were at the home for a social gathering. A 20-year-old male allegedly fired a gun in the residence for unknown reasons, and injured the 19-year-old.

All of the people at the residence were known to each other, and there is no threat to the public at this time. The 20-year-old believed to have caused the shooting is in police custody, and is working with investigators.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (74368).

