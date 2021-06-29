Suspect arrested in connection to April shooting at Allendale Twp. apartment complex

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The suspect believed to be involved in a shooting in Allendale back in April has been arrested, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Jaime Secundino, 21, fled to Mexico shortly after the shooting on April 10, according to a news release.

Authorities say he boarded a flight Monday to Mexico City and flew to Detroit, where U.S. Customs and Border Protection took him into custody upon his arrival.

Deputies believe Secundino had returned to the U.S. to turn himself in.

Detectives from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Detroit and transported Secundino back to the Ottawa County Jail.

He's awaiting arraignment on a six-count felony warrant.

Detectives believe Secundino had been attending a party April 10 at the Enclave Apartments in Allendale Township when the shooting happened.

Investigators were still trying to determine the motive for the shooting and did not believe Secundino had ever been a student at Grand Valley State University.