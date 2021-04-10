Officers searching for suspect after shooting in Allendale

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect after four people were shot in Allendale Township early this morning. The shooting happened at Enclave complex on the 4900 block of Becker Drive near Grand Valley State University.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they were called out around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning after reports of gunfire. When they arrived at the apartments, they found three victims outside, who were transfered to a Grand Rapids hospital. Another victim had already left the scene and was later checked into a hospital as well.

One victim is reportedly in critical condition, the other three are stable.

Officers say none of the victims were Grand Valley State University Students, but a campus safety alert was issued since the shooting was close to the campus.

Officials say the suspect is a Hispanic male, 6' tall, around 225 lbs, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans with a baseball cap. No suspects are in custody at the time, and the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this should call authorities.