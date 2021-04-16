Investigators name suspect in shooting at Enclave Apartments

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After hours of interviews and numerous tips, investigators are confident they know who opened fire at an apartment complex in Allendale Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says Jaime Secundino now faces a 6 count warrant in connection to the shooting. The charges are 3 counts of assault with intent to murder, 2 counts felony firearms, and 1 count of discharging a weapon at an occupied dwelling.

Secundino remains at-large.

Deputies say Secundino was attending a party at the Enclave Apartments on April 9. That party stretched into early Saturday morning, when a caller reported shots fired just after midnight.

4 people were shot, but are expected to survive.

Detectives are asking for tips on Secundino's whereabouts. Information can be sent to Silent Observer by phone at 1-877-88-SILENT or through the web at www.mosotips.com

