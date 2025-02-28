Sentencing scheduled for man convicted in gas station sexual assault

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The man who was accused and admitted to sexually assaulting a woman in a gras station parking lot is set to be scheduled today.

According to the schedule of the 20th Circuit Court in Ottawa County, Gregory DuJardine should learn his fate at 1 p.m..

DuJardine was accused of following a woman to a gas station in Port Sheldon Township where he approached and assaulted her.

He ran off, but was later found and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct

This is not the first act of this nature committed by DuJardine— in fact the criminal sexual conduct charge came with the addition that he is a 4-time habitual offender, having admitted to and being sentenced for several other similar assaults.

FOX 17 is following this case closely and will update our publications once a sentence is made public.

