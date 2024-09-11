Woman fights off sexual assault after car collision on US-31

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman fought off a sexual assault that followed a car crash on US-31 this past Sunday, says the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The woman reported she was being followed by a male driver down south US-31 out of Grand Haven on September 8. The man's SUV hit her Jeep near US-31 and Lake Michigan Drive, but both vehicles continued for another few miles to a gas station at the corner of US-31 and Stanton Street.

Thinking the man wanted to exchange information and file a police report, the woman got out of her car. That's when the man attacked her, touching her inappropriately, according to deputies.

The woman was able to fight the man off and call 911.

She ultimately suffered minor injuries that did not require a trip to the hospital.

Detectives identified the suspect as a 60-year-old from Muskegon. He was arrested on Monday, September 9 in Muskegon. He's currently being held in the Muskegon County Jail on parole violations.

Criminal charges for the assault are pending review by the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone who may have witnessed any part of the incident on Sunday are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (616) 734-4000, or anonymously through Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube