Deputies: Man accused of sex assault in Port Sheldon on parole for CSC in 1988

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Port Sheldon Township earlier this month was arraigned Friday.

The incident happened near US-31 and Stanton Street on Sept. 8, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

The 24-year-old victim informed deputies she had been in Duncan Woods that evening when she felt she was being followed. She left the area but a man allegedly followed her.

We’re told her Jeep was hit near US-31. Both vehicles traveled for a few miles until the woman got out, thinking the other driver wanted to exchange insurance information.

Then the man reportedly assaulted the woman, who fought him off and called 911. The suspect was arrested the next day in Muskegon.

Ottawa Woman fights off sexual assault after car collision on US-31 Zac Harmon

Deputies say 60-year-old Greg Joseph DuJardine from Muskegon faces charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and habitual offender (fourth offense). He is on parole for criminal sexual conduct committed in 1988.

He was placed on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with deputies. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube