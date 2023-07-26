Prosecutor: Deputy's actions justified in fatal Georgetown Twp. shooting

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A prosecutor has ruled an Ottawa County deputy’s actions were justified when he reportedly shot and killed a man last month.

The shooting occurred Saturday, June 10 after an armed man threatened to kill other people, himself included, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

Court documents say the man pointed his gun at deputies before he was shot.

The deputy in question was placed on leave per department policy.

Since then, the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office has stated the deputy’s actions were legally justified.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

