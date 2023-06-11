Deputies: 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Georgetown Twp.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Ottawa County deputy is on administrative leave after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Georgetown Township late Saturday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says they responded to reports of an armed man who had threatened to kill multiple individuals, himself included, at 10:30 p.m.

We’re told deputies found the man at the end of River Avenue and made contact with him.

While communicating with the subject, OCSO says a deputy fired their gun and hit the subject.

Paramedics administered treatment forthwith but the man was eventually pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one else was hurt.

Per standard protocol, the deputy who fired the gun was placed on leave and the investigation was handed over to Michigan State Police.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube