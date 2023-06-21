Docs: Man pointed gun at deputies before he was fatally shot in Georgetown Twp.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Documents obtained by FOX 17 detail the moments leading to a man’s death in Georgetown Township last week.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says their deputies responded to a man who had a gun and threatened to harm others, including himself, on the night of June 10.

After deputies made contact with the man, one of them fired their weapon and hit the subject, killing him, according to OCSO. Per department policy, the deputy was placed on leave as Michigan State Police (MSP) continues to investigate.

In a firsthand account of the incident, obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request, an officer with the Grandville Police Department (GPD) says he pulled into the area when deputies were already on scene. He says the subject, a white man, failed to comply when instructed to turn away and move toward the deputies.

The officer says the man then pulled a sidearm from his car and pointed it at law enforcement. That was when a nearby deputy fired his gun once, hitting the man, documents say.

We’re told attempts were made to save the man’s life but were unsuccessful.

