Ottawa County interim county administrator submits resignation letter

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County will lose another county administrator.

Interim County Administrator Jon Anderson has resigned, informing the Board of Commissioners and Ottawa County employees that his last day will be Oct. 4.

Anderson’s resignation marks the third county leader since the beginning of 2022 to vacate their position.

“The company contacted me recently and asked if I could return due to a high volume of investigations or resign so they could fill my position,” Anderson said in an email to FOX 17.

Anderson explained that before acting as interim administrator and running for sheriff, he was conducting background investigations for police and fire departments throughout the county.

He added that some of the incoming commissioners said they would look to find someone else for the position.

“I simply wanted to ensure I still had some employment into the New Year,” Anderson said.

Right now, the county is in the process of ironing out what the next fiscal year is going to look like for the departments.

In a letter to county staff, Anderson explained that employees should reach out to the deputy county administrator, but if they have fiscal questions, they should contact the fiscal services director.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with all of you and wish I could stay longer, Anderson wrote. “I will be out of the country beginning next week and returning Sept. 30.”

Anderson was named the interim administrator back in March after a majority of board commissioners voted to terminate County Administrator John Gibbs.

Gibbs was hired onto the role immediately when the new Board of Commissioners, supported by Ottawa Impact, took control of the majority in 2022.

Ottawa County Chairperson and Ottawa Impact Founder Joe Moss released a letter laying out allegations against their hire.

Gibbs is accused of making threats and lewd comments towards commissioners and overruling board decisions, among other things.

An attorney representing Gibbs has said many of these allegations are false. In a prior letter, his attorney claimed these efforts started after Gibbs raised concerns about the county's corporate counsel, Kallman Legal Group.

