Ottawa County picks owner of firearm store as Interim Administrator

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners picked the owner of a local firearm store to run the county's day-to-day operations during the search for a permanent hire.

Jon Anderson was selected to serve as Interim Administrator on Tuesday, March 12.

Anderson owns Bullet Hole Firearms and Training in Holland, and is also campaigning for Ottawa County Sheriff this November.

Commissioners voted 5-4 to appoint Anderson. Chairperson Joe Moss publicly supported Anderson for the interim role. Despite the Ottawa Impact founder's announced preference, two commissioners who are part of Ottawa Impact voted against Anderson's appointment.

Jon Anderson has been appointed to the interim position. The vote was 5-4, with 4 going to the current finance director. Ottawa Impact Commissioner Gretchen Cosby and Lucy Ebel voted against Anderson's appointment. — Matt Witkos Reporter (@matt_witkos) March 12, 2024

Gretchen Cosby and Lucy Ebel joined non-Ottawa Impact commissioners Doug Zylstra and Rebekah Curran in supporting Karen Karasinski, the current Finance Director for Ottawa County.

The decision to appoint Anderson had been expected since late last week. Several members of Ottawa Impact posted on social media, calling Anderson the right fit for the job.

Commissioners needed to fill the position after firing John Gibbs on February 29.

