Ottawa County commissioners take pay raises off the agenda

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County commissioners will not vote on a raise for their positions today, deciding to take the proposal off the table.

In an updated agenda handed out before the formal starting of the meeting, the recommendation from the Ottawa County Officers Compensation Commission was taken off the schedule for the May 14 meeting.

WELL..... The commission has now removed the pay raise from the agenda before the meeting starts. Earlier, they handed out an updated agenda. If the board tables the recommendation it would still begin next year. — Matt Witkos Reporter (@matt_witkos) May 14, 2024

The county’s Compensation Commission approved to pay their commissioners anywhere between $33,350-$43,400 and a $1,000 monthly stipend for “healthcare coverage.”

State law requires a 2/3 vote for the commissioners to reject an increase in their compensation. If the board voted to accept it or even table the suggestion, it would have gone into effect at the beginning of next year. Now the proposal will be on hold, though it is not clear when commissioners will consider it.

What commissioners said about compensation proposal

Before Tuesday's meeting FOX 17 reached out to several commissioners on their thoughts about the salary increase.

Vice-Chairperson and Ottawa Impact Founder Sylvia Rhodea said on her blog, “Should Ottawa County pay its Board a living wage?”

Rhodea added that commissioners on her board often work “24-40+ hours a week.”

Commissioner Allison Miedema and fellow Ottawa Impact member claims she didn’t become a county commissioner for the money.

“The amount of money offered to county commissioners is a bit above the poverty rate. I have wondered at times if the rate offered to commissioners prevents individuals with a lower or single household income from being able to consider running for local office,” Miedema said in a Facebook post.

Commissioners Doug Zylstra and Jacob Bonnema shared on social media that they would oppose these potential increases.

“One of the easiest ‘NO’ votes of the year. District 4 will be voting against this abuse of our tax dollars,” Bonnema shared on Facebook.

Ottawa Impact connections to Compensation Commission

In 2023 the Board of Commissioners filled four vacancies on the Compensation Commission.

Angela Loreth, Mark Brouwer, and Lynn Jansen are three of those new members, who casts the deciding votes to pass the pay raise proposal in a 3-1 decision.

County records show Loreth donated to Ottawa Impact candidates, including Vice Chair Sylvia Rhodea.

Meanwhile, records show Brouwer's family donated to Ottawa Impact PAC, while Jansen is an Ottawa County Republican Executive Committee Member.

Compensation Commission Chairman Larry Jackson, who voted no, explained his initial proposal was much lower.

“My suggestion was 6%, because it would be along the same lines as the county employees got this last year,” Jackson said in an interview with FOX 17.

