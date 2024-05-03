60% pay raises likely for Ottawa County commissioners

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County commissioners are looking at a major pay boost. If pushed through, they would have the highest salaries throughout West Michigan, even beating out Kent and Kalamazoo counties, according to county documents.

Officer Compensation Resolution 2526 by WXMI on Scribd

FOX 17 asked the Ottawa County Compensation Board Thursday if they approved giving commissioners the requested 60% pay raise.

"I am not going to comment," Angela Loreth answered our Matt Witkos, while several other members ignored his request for comment and walked out of the room.

The seven-member board handles the salaries of elected county officials.

"My suggestion was six percent because it would be along the same lines as the county employees got this last year," Board Chair Larry Jackson explained regarding his initial idea of a pay raise for commissioners.

However, at a recent meeting, the board approved a much larger, 60% increase with a three-to-one vote — Jackson being the one in opposition.

When asked why he voted no, Jackson said, "Because that's outlandish. That's the biggest reason I voted no because it didn't fit with the survey we saw."

Chairperson and Ottawa Impact Founder Joe Moss could be making the most at $43,400 annually. Vice Chairperson Sylvia Rhodea is estimated to make $34,400, while the rest of the commissioners could see salaries of $33,300.

County documents show Moss currently makes $27,127 as chair, and the rest of the commissioners make $20,884.

Commissioner Gretchen Cosby reached out to explain that she didn't become a county commissioner for the money, adding, "Please check on the going wage rate or salary for a masters-prepared nurse with 31 years of experience. I promise whatever the [Compensation Board] raised our salaries to, it's not comparable. We are providing a service to the community."

"[The Compensation Board's] reasoning was that this is a full-time job," Jackson explained. "We got a survey, submitted by a commissioner that has been serving for awhile, that says this is not a full-time-position."

Jackson says, while he voted no, Loreth, along with Mark Brouwer and Lynn Jansen, voted yes. All three members were selected recently and approved unanimously by the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners to fill the open seats on the Compensation Board.

County records show Loreth donated to Ottawa Impact candidates, including Vice Chair Sylvia Rhodea.

Meanwhile, records show Brouwer's family donated to Ottawa Impact PAC, while Jansen is an Ottawa County Republican Executive Committee Member.

"I would like to make clear that I agree with the goals of this commission. Mr. Moss, I really appreciate the way you say, 'thank you,'" Jansen said in December when interviewed for an open seat.

Jackson adds that these three members also approved using county money to pay commissioners $1,000 a month for healthcare expenses.

FOX 17

"Health stipend, not benefits. On the county, they would be able to go out to get their own benefits," Jackson explained.

Here's how Ottawa County commissioners' salaries would compare with other Michigan counties, if approved:



Kalamazoo: $18,000

Kent: $25,000

Macomb: $36,000

Oakland: $44,000

FOX 17

"I don't think what the county commissioners have done is any different...the job didn't change," Jackson said.

County documents show other elected leaders could see an initial eight percent increase, with a six percent bump in 2026.

Jackson explained that this is set to go before the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting on May 14. If approved, it would go into effect at the beginning of next year.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube