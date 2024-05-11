Ottawa County Commissioners set to vote on 60% pay raise for themselves

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Commissioners look to vote on a controversial 60% pay raise for themselves this Tuesday.

The county’s Compensation Commission recently approved to pay their commissioners anywhere between $33,350-$43,400 and a $1,000 monthly stipend for “healthcare coverage.”

FOX 17 first told you about this potential pay change over a week ago.

Since then, several commissioners have provided their thoughts about the salary increase.

Vice-Chairperson and Ottawa Impact Founder Sylvia Rhodea said on her blog, “Should Ottawa County pay its Board a living wage?”

Rhodea added that commissioners on her board often work “24-40+ hours a week.”

Commissioner Allison Miedema and fellow Ottawa Impact member claims she didn’t become a county commissioner for the money.

“The amount of money offered to county commissioners is a bit above the poverty rate. I have wondered at times if the rate offered to commissioners prevents individuals with a lower or single household income from being able to consider running for local office,” Miedema said in a Facebook post.

Late last year, the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved filling four vacancies on the Compensation Commission.

Angela Loreth, Mark Brouwer, and Lynn Jansen are three of those new members.

In a 3-1 vote these three passed the pay raise for the county leaders.

County records show Loreth donated to Ottawa Impact candidates, including Vice Chair Sylvia Rhodea.

Meanwhile, records show Brouwer's family donated to Ottawa Impact PAC, while Jansen is an Ottawa County Republican Executive Committee Member.

Compensation Commission Chairman Larry Jackson, who voted no, explained his initial proposal was much lower.

“My suggestion was 6%, because it would be along the same lines as the county employees got this last year,” Jackson said in a recent interview with FOX 17.

State law requires a 2/3 vote for the commissioners to reject this increase. If they vote to accept it or even table the suggestion, it will go into effect at the beginning of next year.

Commissioner Doug Zylstra and Commissioner Jacob Bonnema shared on social media that they would oppose these potential increases.

“One of the easiest ‘NO’ votes of the year. District 4 will be voting against this abuse of our tax dollars,” Bonnema shared on Facebook.

