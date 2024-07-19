LIVE AT 10:30: Ottawa County Republicans say county party asked them to end primary campaigns

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Republicans running for office in Ottawa County held a press conference Friday morning at Veterans Park in Hudsonville.

A number of candidates running for the Board of Commissioners responded to a “request” by the Ottawa County Republican Party, who reportedly asked candidates to suspend their respective campaigns if the party chose not to endorse them.

Friday's press conference was organized by John Teeples, who is running for the District 7 seat on the board of commissioners. He opened the press conference by saying all of the candidates reject the call to drop out of the election.

"We will not withdraw," said Teeples. "And we will not stand by and allow the Ottawa County GOP executive committee and a few other Ottawa Impact supporters dictate how the 1000's of eligible voters in Ottawa County should think or vote."

Taking part in the press conference included many of the people challenging current county commissioners backed by Ottawa Impact. Jim Barry, who is running in District 1 against Gretchen Cosby, says he's served the Ottawa GOP for years, including time as treasurer and vice president.

"The Ottawa County bosses think voters can't be trusted to decide who can best represent their own interests," said Barry. "They think they know better than you. They think you're too dumb to be trusted to make those decisions. Their end game is to control who may call themselves a Republican."

