Ottawa County Health Officer asks court to block termination hearing

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A judge will hear arguments next week on a request to postpone a scheduled removal hearing for Ottawa County's health officer.

The court hearing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 23, just a day before the removal hearing is set to start.

This is part of a lawsuit filed by Hambley against the Board. She claims she was wrongfully demoted with the goal of eventually firing her.

Hambley's attorney, Sarah R. Howard, will argue in favor of her "Motion to Enforce Preliminary Injunction" and for an "Order to Stay Defendants' Oct. 24 Termination Hearing."

This comes after the Michigan Court of Appeals found that Adeline Hambley rightfully holds her seat, while also finding the Board of Commissioners can fire her with cause.

At the planned removal hearing, County Commissioners will consider four charges against Hambley.

She's accused of incompetence, misconduct and neglect of duty during the county's budgeting process.

