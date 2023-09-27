Ottawa County Commission to hold removal hearing for health officer

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County's Board of Commissioners will vote next month on if they should remove Adeline Hambley as the county's Public Health Officer.

The notice was shared on the county's website, and was signed by Commission Chairperson Joe Moss.

It cites MCL 46.11 which says a county board of commissioners, at a lawfully held meeting, may:

"...remove an officer or agent appointed by the board if, in the board's opinion, the officer or agent is incompetent to execute properly the duties of the office or if, on charges and evidence, the board is satisfied that the officer or agent is guilty of official misconduct, or habitual or willful neglect of duty, and if the misconduct or neglect is a sufficient cause for removal. However, an officer or agent shall not be removed for that misconduct or neglect unless charges of misconduct or neglect are presented to the county board of commissioners or the chairperson of the county board of commissioners, notice of the hearing, with a copy of the charges, is delivered to the officer or agent, and a full opportunity is given the officer or agent to be heard, either in person or by counsel."

According to the hearing notice, commissioners will consider three things:



Whether if, in the Board's opinion, officer Hambley is incompetent to execute properly the duties of her office. Whether if, on the charges and evidence, in the Board's opinion, the Board is satisfied that officer Hambley is guilty of official misconduct, and that her misconduct is sufficient cause for her removal. Whether if, on the charges and evidence, in the Board's opinion, the Board is satisfied that officer Hambley is guilty of habitual or willful neglect of duty and that neglect of duty is sufficient cause for removal.

The hearing is scheduled for October 19, 2023, at 8:00 a.m.

This is the latest development regarding Hambley's employment with the county.

In January, the newly-elected board voted to demote her from Health Officer to an interim role. County Administrator John Gibbs also indicated that the board planned to replace her, although current Michigan law says the position of Health Officer cannot be terminated without just cause.

Months later, Hambley sued the board, claiming they wrongfully demoted her, which stripped her of the abilities to make decisions essential to her role. The lawsuit also claimed that commissioners were creating problems with the goal of firing her.

That lawsuit is still working its way through the court system.

FOX 17 did reach out to Hambley's attorney for comment. We have not heard back.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.

Read the full notice here:

