Appeals Court rules Hambley was rightfully appointed, says commission can remove her

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Court of Appeals has ruled Adeline Hambley was rightfully appointed health officer of Ottawa County but says county commissioners retain the right to remove her from that position if they follow proper procedures.

Michigan Court of Appeals Judges Michelle Rick, Christopher Yates and Douglas Shapiro listened to arguments Wednesday over whether Hambley is Ottawa County's Health Officer and an injunction preventing the county from firing Hambley.

For almost an hour, the judges asked questions as both attorneys worked to prove they were right on Hambley's status as health officer.

It's one piece of a larger lawsuit filed by Hambley against the county and board of commissioners. She claims they wrongfully demoted her with the goal of eventually firing her.

Ottawa County's corporate council, which is the Kallman Legal Group, argues the previous board didn't properly appoint her. Hambley's attorney, Sarah Howard, said she was.

Thursday morning, the Court of Appeals released its ruling, affirming the trial court’s ruling that Hambley was properly appointed as health officer. The court, however, also said that the commission “nonetheless retains the authority to terminate Hambley if the Commission complies with the procedures and standards prescribed in MCL 46.11(n).”

The ruling comes just weeks before a planned removal hearing, where county commissioners will consider several charges against Hambley.

She's accused of incompetence, misconduct and neglect of duty during the county's budgeting process.

Read the full Court of Appeals ruling below.

Court of Appeals decision on Adeline Hambley by WXMI on Scribd

