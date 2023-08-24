Health officer: Ottawa Co. Health Dept. likely to close due to 88% budget cut

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Ottawa County's Administrative Health Officer has released a proposal of what would happen to the department if its budget is cut to $2.5 million, warning it would likely close within weeks of the start of Fiscal Year 2024.

Adeline Hambley says after accounting for administrative expenses, the health department would only get $585,011 from the general fund, an 88% reduction from the initial draft of the FY2024 budget.

In the proposal posted on social media, Hambley lays out two scenarios.

One how long her department can operate with essential services before closing its doors. Second is how much increased fees would be passed on to clients.

The health officer says the department could stay open for four to seven weeks if one of these scenarios is approved by commissioners.

"Upon analysis in response to this request, this amounts to an 88% reduction in general funds available to provide services to the community, which will almost certainly close the health department within weeks of its implementation," Hambley said in a statement.

Hambley says the health department has 12 mandated or community need-based programs that will be eliminated by October 1. Some programs are Ottawa Food, Suicide Prevention Coalition, Miles of Smiles Mobile Dental Office for school Children, and Paternal and Infant Health Program for Pregnant Moms and Infants.

Earlier this week, County Administrator John Gibbs requested Hambley cut the health department's general fund appropriations to $2.5 million and eliminate COVID-19 grants.

The health department initially asked for $6.6 million from the general fund as the county worked on 2024's proposed budget.

"The significant and retaliatory cuts requested on behalf of Commissioner Moss are an attempt to achieve political victory over COVID-19 at the expense of Ottawa County citizens," Hambley added.

Hambley warned Tuesday that eliminating this much money would have significant implications for Ottawa County residents.

She says gutting the health department is retaliation for the pending lawsuit against the county.

The health officer is suing to keep her job and title after most commissioners, who're part of Ottawa Impact, voted to demote her to interim health officer in January.

Her lawsuit is still pending in court.

On Tuesday, FOX 17 asked Gibbs and OI Founder and Chairperson Joe Moss for a comment. The two declined to make a statement to the press.

Both did express their opinion on the issue elsewhere.

"If you look at the health department's budget from about 2009 to 2019, it was relatively stable at a certain level throughout that time period. And the idea is to return it as much as possible to about that level," Gibbs told commissioners at a recent meeting.

Moss added in his personable blog, "It is time for Ottawa County to rein in the out-of-control expenditures and augmented influence of the public health department."

There is a public hearing scheduled for September 12. The budget is expected to be adopted on September 26. FOX 17 has contacted Gibbs and Moss for a comment but has not heard back.

