WATCH LIVE: Ottawa County Board of Commissioners to vote on 2024 fiscal budget

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on the 2024 fiscal budget during Tuesday's meeting.

Getting here has been a long process, with a lot of back and forth over public health funding. As FOX 17 has reported, public health is facing significant cuts to programs, including immunizations, health nutrition, and communicable disease.

Currently, the department is set to get a $4.8 million contribution, which was pitched last month by Commission Chairperson Joe Moss. During a finance committee meeting, Moss said that he would like to see public health funding at pre-COVID levels, which set off a ripple effect.

Health Officer Adeline Hambley took to social media to say that if that number was approved, the department would close within weeks. Hambley has also warned that her department might meet state funding requirements, but not adequate service levels.

According to county documents, the budget draft utilizes state funding that the county doesn’t have yet. A source told FOX 17 that the budget only funds two epidemiologists, when the health department is approved to have three. Health employees say that they think the department deserves more.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting also includes a vote on Ottawa County’s early voting plan.

The meeting can be watched below:

